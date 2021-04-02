Central Texas vaccination rates lag ahead of Easter weekend

(KWTX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution over the Easter weekend, but says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may gather with others who are fully vaccinated without wearing masks.

But ahead of the Easter weekend, just more than 19% of residents statewide and not quite 15% of Central Texans 16 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although the rate is as high as 23% in several smaller counties in the region.

Nationwide, about 22.5% of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can gather safely for #Easter with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks. Learn more about CDC’s recommendations for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO. pic.twitter.com/4wKehcnwI0 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 31, 2021

As of Good Friday, 176,177 or 23.6% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose and 110,528 or 14.8% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 7,780,666 or 34.7% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 4,340,937 or 19.3% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 53,103 residents, or 19.5% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, and 33,484 or 12.3% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 55,227 residents, or 27.5% of those 16 and older have received one dose, and 35,473 or 17.7% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 32.4% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 16.3% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 15.4% have received one and 10.1% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 24.3% have received one and 15.3 % are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 20.3% have received one dose and 11.2% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 38.8% have received one dose and 23.3% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 29% have received one dose and 17% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 21.6% have received one dose and 12.2% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 24.3% have received one dose and 14.7% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 22% have received one dose and 14.5% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 29% have received one dose and 16.4% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33.6% have received one dose and 21.6% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 33.8% have received one dose and 22.7% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 27.1% have received one and 17.2% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 18.9% have received one dose and 8.5% are fully vaccinated.

More than 2.5 million doses of vaccine will be shipped next week to providers in Texas, DSHS said Friday.

The agency allocating more than a million doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties, the largest number to date, and is ordering 626,290 second doses for those already vaccinated.

Another 900,000 additional first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers, allocated directly by the federal government.

The state is allocating 14,700 doses next week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

NEW CASES, DEATHS CONTINUE SLOW RISE

The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas rose to 75,937 Friday, an increase of 71, and DSHS reported two additional deaths.

COVID-19 has now claimed as many as 1,623 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Friday the regional death toll was 1,597 including 395 Bell County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 410; 33 Bosque County residents; 84 Coryell County residents; 31 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 461 McLennan County residents, 13 more than the local count of 448; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 117 Friday to 47,639.

DSHS reported 2,642 additional confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 2,528 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,400,470.

At least 93,564 cases were active Friday, an estimated 2,644,444 residents who contracted the virus have recovered, and 2,928 were hospitalized, about 25 fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 49 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Friday was 5.41%, down from 5.43% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District didn’t provide a local update Friday, but state data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 19 additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 21,629.

At least 20,821 residents have recovered.

State data showed 395 deaths.

Local data showed 410.

Bell County commissioners have reached an agreement with the company Curative, which will set up a large sale vaccine site for first and second doses and will hire local residents to operate it. The site should be in operation by mid to late April.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed six active cases and a total of 349 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 11 cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,633 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 797 involving students and 836 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed two cases Friday across two campuses.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases across three campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 26,164 total cases Friday.

At least 229 cases were active, 25,487 residents have recovered, and 21 were hospitalized, three on ventilators.

The health district reported 448 deaths.

State data showed 461.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 153 active cases Friday, 151 involving students and two involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,701 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 86 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student, and a cumulative total of 350 cases, 269 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed five active cases and 277 cases involving students, 290 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed six cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Friday at McGregor Primary.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,766 confirmed cases and 256 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 6,837 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 83 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed seven cases across four campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving employees Friday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 12 inmates were restricted; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; two cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 29 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,847 confirmed and 184 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 1,992 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 31 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,090 confirmed and 599 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,593 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,476 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths, an increase of eight.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,335 confirmed and 301 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,581 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,065 confirmed and 747 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,735 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 724 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,731 confirmed cases and 680 probable cases. At least 4,245 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,774 confirmed and 328 probable cases Friday. At least 2,050 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,247 confirmed and 344 probable cases Friday. At least 1,526 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,389 confirmed and 1,064 probable cases Friday. At least 2,430 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 624 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,649 confirmed cases Friday and 411 probable cases. At least 1,997 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. The county is among almost three dozen participating this week in the state’s Save Our Seniors program. On Monday the county will administer 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine on a first come first served basis for county residents who are 50 or older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calvert Fire station at 700 Railroad St. in Calvert. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 542 confirmed cases Friday and 255 probable cases. At least 780 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

