COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison corrections officer

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) Texas prison Correctional Officer Luis Hernandez, 58, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March, has died, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Hernandez, a 12-year TDCJ veteran who was assigned to the Rufus H. Duncan Unit in Diboll after serving at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, was hospitalized on March 8 and was placed in intensive care.

He died on Wednesday.

“Officer Hernandez was well respected among staff, loved his job, and his TDCJ family. His passing leaves a huge void at the Duncan Unit and with those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

Hernandez is survived by his wife and three children.

Forty-five TDCJ employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.