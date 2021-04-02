‘Family Legacy’ - Baylor’s Coach Scott Drew thanks former players, his first recruit thanks him

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew sent all of his former players nets, t-shirts and personalized letters to thank them for helping build the program to where it is now - a team that is about to play in the Final Four.

Mamadou Diene was Coach Scott Drew’s first recruit at Baylor. We caught up with “the mayor” as the Bears head into NCAA semifinals for the first time since 1950.

