Former Miss Waco shares story of being hit by car after rendering aid to another crash

Blanek was rendering aid in a crash at Chapel Road and Old Lorena Road when she was hit by a car.
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly two months of treatment and therapy, a former Miss Waco, Jamie Blanek is sharing her story about what happened the night of February 6, 2021. Reports from The Texas Department of Public Safety show Blanek was rendering aid in a crash at Chapel Road and Old Lorena Road when she was hit by a car.

According to DPS officials, a Jeep SUV traveling southeast crashed into a Chevrolet Sonic that failed to yield the right of way to the Jeep. Blanek was hit when a Buick passenger car crashed into the Jeep. Authorities say she was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in critical condition.

“The first thing that I remember was waking up in the ICU and I had no clue what was going on,” Blanek said. “It was very scary. It was a terrible, terrible memory but at that moment, I heard what will change my life forever and has changed my life and it’s that you’ve had an amputation.”

Jamie lost part of her right leg and suffered from multiple other injuries including a skull fracture. It was a story that devastated her loved ones and complete strangers. Dozens of people stood outside Scott & White Medical Center in a vigil for her as she had difficult conversations with her surgeon.

“I said I have faith in you and I want you to have faith in me,” Blanek said. “We’re gonna do this.”

Less than two months after the accident, Jamie took her first steps without her right leg. She is back in the gym, back to work and determined to inspire others with the help of her family.

“This is something you never expect and then to have to need them so much and you want to comfort them too...they’re going it through it too,” Blanek said through tears.

For anyone who feels like giving up, Blanek has a message.

“My motto this whole time is do it,” she said. “It’s going to be okay. So I think when you can remind someone that no matter what you’re in right now. It will be okay? Just continue on. Just do it. Just go on to the next day. That little tiny reminder is so helpful.”

And as for that fateful night, Jamie had a simple answer when asked if she would stop again.

“Of course.”

To donate to the Jamie Blanek Benefit, you can contact all locations of the First National Bank of Central Texas.

