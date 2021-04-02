Former Miss Waco stopped to help crash victims and became a victim herself

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – After nearly two months of treatment and therapy, things are looking up for former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek, who was critically injured on the night of Feb. 6 when she was struck after she stopped to help victims of a crash at Chapel Road and Old Lorena Road west of Hewitt where a Jeep had collided with a Chevrolet Sonic whose driver failed to yield the right of way, according to Department of Public Safety reports.

Blanek was in front of the Jeep when a Buick sedan collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The Jeep, propelled by the impact of the collision, slammed into her.

She was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition.

The medical helicopter landed on the road at the scene of the accident. (Courtesy photo)

“The first thing that I remember was waking up in the ICU and I had no clue what was going on,” Blanek said.

“It was very scary. It was a terrible, terrible memory, but at that moment, I heard what will change my life forever and has changed my life and it’s that you’ve had an amputation.”

Blanek lost part of her right leg and suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture.

News of the accident and Blanek’s injuries was devastating not only to her loved ones, but also complete strangers.

Dozens of people stood vigil outside Scott & White Medical as she had difficult conversations with her surgeon.

“I said I have faith in you, and I want you to have faith in me,” Blanek said.

“We’re gonna do this.”

Less than two months after the accident, Blanek took her first steps without her right leg.

She is back in the gym, back at work and determined to inspire others with the help of her family.

“This is something you never expect and then to have to need them so much and you want to comfort them too...they’re going it through it too,” Blanek said through tears.

For anyone who feels like giving up, Blanek has a message.

“My motto this whole time is ‘do it,’” she said.

“It’s going to be OK.”

“So, I think when you can remind someone that no matter what you’re in right now. It will be OK. Just continue on. Just do it. Just go on to the next day. That little tiny reminder is so helpful.”

Given all that she’s faced over the past two months, Blanek had a simple answer when asked if she would stop again to help.

“Of course.”

A Jamie Blanek benefit fund has been established at all First National Bank of Central Texas locations. (Courtesy photo)

