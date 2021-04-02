Local church prepares for busy Easter Sunday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This Sunday will be the second Easter Christians around the world will observe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As churches are moving back to in-person services in some cases, we spoke to some people around Waco yesterday about their plans to celebrate the holiday.

Lindy Jenkins was visiting the Waco area from Tennessee on Thursday, and she said last year was probably the first Easter she didn’t go to church in person.

She plans to be back in church on Sunday this year.

“Faith and religion is a big part of my being, and just to be able to be there and worship with like believers makes a big difference to me,” Jenkins said.

Janet Cornelissens was visiting from Round Rock. Cornelissens said she plans to spend the day with family, but she’ll likely go to to church online.

She said she had just gotten her second dose of the vaccine, and was going to wait a little longer before going to church in-person.

“Not until I’m a couple weeks into my shot, then I’ll probably go back in two weeks,” Cornelissens said. “But I can’t wait to go back to church.”

Harris Creek Baptist Church in McGregor is preparing to offer in person services on Sunday.

There will be a masks-only service option, and then another service where people can choose. Nate Hilgenkamp, the college minister at Harris Creek, said after the pandemic began, they really had to invent how they did church, and moved to online services.

Hilgenkamp said they’ve offered in-person services for a while now, but Easter is always one of their biggest Sundays, especially for visitors or new members.

“We just cannot wait to celebrate what Easter means, it doesn’t just mean that people are coming back to the service, it doesn’t just mean reflecting on where we’ve been,” Hilgenkamp said. “It means looking forward to where we think God’s taking us.”

If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can gather safely for #Easter with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks. Learn more about CDC’s recommendations for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO. pic.twitter.com/4wKehcnwI0 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 31, 2021

