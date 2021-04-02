Advertisement

Local volunteers needed for study of impact of cholesterol drug on dementia

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White is looking for volunteers for a study to try to determine if one drug can prevent two devastating conditions in older people.

A drug commonly used to lower cholesterol, Atorvastatin or statin for short, may benefit more than the heart.

Researchers are starting a new clinical trial called “PREVENTABLE” with 200,000 participants across the country, some of whom will come from Central Texas.

“One of the things this study is seeking to prove is that statins may protect against dementia,” said Dr. Catherine McNeal, an internal medicine physician at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and principal investigator of the PREVENTABLE trial at the hospital.

“We can only do it with people that are really not just concerned about themselves, but concerned about the health of our community, about the health of older adults living in the United States,” McNeal said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older with dementia in 2014 and the number is projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060.

“Certainly, our population is aging and it’s aging gracefully in Central Texas so we want to do something that may help protect older adults from dementia and heart attacks and strokes,” McNeal said.

“I think this study will lay an excellent foundation to know how to use these medications in older people.”

Volunteers must be 75 or older, free of heart disease and dementia, and must not be taking statins.

More information about PREVENTABLE is available online.

For information about the local study, call the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute at 888-50-RESEARCH (888-507-3732).

