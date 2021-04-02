No weather woes this Easter weekend but there may be a bit of rain

If you’re planning on spending Easter weekend outdoors, you’ll be happy to know that we’re expecting mostly dry and mild conditions. Unfortunately, there’s still going to be a few chances for some light rain both of Saturday and on Sunday. We’ll start to notice a bit of a change to the weather today leading into the weekend but conditions will still be quite nice! Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s and will warm steadily through the 40s and 50s into the low 60s by lunch time. We’ll see late day highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to the mostly sunny skies today. Even though we’ll have the sunshine, high clouds moving in from the west will filter some of that sunshine out. Also arriving from the west is a small storm system that’ll potentially spark some light rain Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances Saturday are near 30% and are only near 20% Easter Sunday. The upper-level disturbance will likely spark rain but dry air aloft could evaporate most of the rain before it reaches the ground. We could even see some very small graupel pellets with any precipitation Saturday morning. Rain chances will be near 20% Saturday morning and climb to near 30% midday and afternoon before coming back down to 20% early Saturday night. Not everyone will see rain and rain should be generally light whenever it does fall. Sunday’s rain chances are near 20% and if we’re going to see any rain on Easter, it’ll likely be during the morning. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy all weekend long which should keep highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Behind the weekend storm system will be building heat! Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies but will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s mid-week as a ridge of high pressure attempts to move in. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies each morning with sunshine returning late in the day. The clouds mean temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid 60s each morning but the clouds likely won’t turn to any rain. Rain chances are only near 20% Wednesday and Thursday as a weak storm system gets close-ish to our area. We could see some thunderstorms but the system should be far enough away to keep rain chances low. After the system departs, we’re expecting the warmest temperatures to arrive Thursday as highs get close to 90°. There’s still a bit of uncertainty about whether or not a quick shot of cooler air will drop temperatures back into the low 80s for next weekend so even though that’s what we have in the forecast, we could potentially also be stuck in the mid-80s for quite some time.

