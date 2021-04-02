Advertisement

Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper
A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Car rams Capitol barricade, killing 1 officer; driver killed
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
One of the officers injured when the car rammed the barricade has died.
Vehicle rams barricade at US Capitol, 2 officers injured, one later dies
Four kittens are alive and well thanks to the actions of Officer Morgan Conder with the Irving...
Texas cop rescues kittens trapped under high school cheerleader’s car
The probes cover nearly 215,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen and Audi, according to the National...
US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles