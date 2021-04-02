Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for April 1, 2021

Pans on a dirty floor, dirty linens, and rat droppings were among the things that caught the eye of inspectors in this week's Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KWTX) - I Love Sushi at 1103 West Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen got a 77 on a recent inspection.

Things were so bad at this restaurant, the health department withheld its permit.

There were pans on the dirty kitchen floor, dirty linens, filth under the fryer and stove, inside and outside of all the coolers, and there was flour, rice, and starch on the floor.

Clean items were stored with dirty items all over the place.

Containers of 44 pounds of potato starch and just as much wheat flour were open with no lid.

The inspector found rat droppings inside both as well as in the kitchen area and storage area.

Pest control was required. Taiwan Dragon at 308 East Avenue G in Killeen got an 86 on a recent inspection.

There were moldy metal racks and dirty floors, food with no lids, dirty food containers, and mold growing in the fridge.

Also, the health inspector noted rat droppings inside the storage area.

Asian Buffet at 1104 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 93 on a recent inspection.

Rodent droppings were found in the cabinet and inspectors reported smelling cigarette smoke and seeing cigarette butts on the floor of the storage room.

Hilliard’s BBQ at 1117 Speight Ave. in Waco is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

This is a new business and it’s starting off strong.

Supported by Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, and Class of 2001 Waco High School All-American Derrick “DJ” Johnson.

You can find this mobile food truck parked along Elm Avenue most days with the sliced beef, chopped beef, ribs, sides, snickers cheesecake, plus other sweets.

