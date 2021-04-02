Tears and cheers: Local boy finally free of breathing tube he’s needed almost since birth

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The parents of a 7-year-old Central Texas boy who has faced a mountain of challenges during his short life responded with tears and cheers as doctors removed the breathing tube their son has needed almost since birth.

John Miller of Troy was diagnosed as a months-old baby with Catel-Manzke syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes weakened muscle tone and skeletal abnormalities.

When he was seven months old, doctors performed a tracheostomy, creating an opening in his neck through which the breathing tube, called a trach, was inserted into his windpipe.

But recently, doctors got some positive genetic testing results which made them feel comfortable removing the trach.

And on March 23 John’s parents, Thomas and Jacqueline, watched as the breathing tube was removed at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

“Yay! Trach free after seven years!” Jacqueline said through tears and cheers as the trach came out.

“We’re actually quite happy,” Thomas said.

“It’s something we’ve been kind of counting the days down to when he could have his trach out and we finally reached that point. "

“A lot of medical issues”

John was born in 2014 and there were soon signs something was very wrong.

“We had a lot of medical issues that the doctors came in and let us know about which ended up leading us to being admitted to the hospital for a G-button for feeding issues for being underweight,” Jacqueline said.

“Then it was made aware to us that he would need a trach.”

John Miller as an infant with the medical equipment he required. (Courtesy photo)

John also underwent a surgical procedure to extend the length of his jawbone, and at times has required oxygen and a ventilator.

His family relocated from College Station to Troy so they could be closer to John’s medical team in Temple.

John was essentially silenced by his trach, but at 13 months, doctors added a speaking valve, and his parents heard their son’s voice for the first time since the tube was inserted.

They hugged and patted his back and John had a huge smile and couldn’t stop laughing as he appeared be hearing his own voice for the first time, too.

“He’s a fighter”

His parents say that positive attitude is nothing new for their son, adding he’s a fighter who’s always overcome, no matter the obstacle.

“I am really proud of all the accomplishments he has made over the years,” Jacqueline said.

When John was first diagnosed doctors warned he might never crawl or walk.

He quickly proved them wrong.

“When he was trached he was at newborn level. Just before his birthday, he was able to sit up for a few seconds at a time and now he’s a very active 7-year-old who is playing baseball,” Jacqueline said.

John Miller has always overcome, no matter the obstacle, his parents say. (Courtesy photo)

John normally attends Mays Elementary School in Troy.

He was homeschooled following his jaw surgery and stayed home in 2020 because of the threat of COVID-19.

Doctors hope the next step is to remove the feeding tube, which could happen in the coming months.

John’s parents say the sky is the limit for their young son.

“We expect his future to be full of confidence and exciting,” Thomas said.

Thomas hosts a podcast “about hope, inspiration, and action for the TrachBaby community.”

Jacqueline has created a Facebook page to help connect other families who have children with breathing tubes.

