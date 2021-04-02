Advertisement

Texas mother accused of killing son, 6, for insurance money

Investigators say Ashley Marks had taken out two life insurance policies, each worth $50,000,...
Investigators say Ashley Marks had taken out two life insurance policies, each worth $50,000, for her son and she was the sole beneficiary.(CBS7)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Houston woman has been accused of giving her 6-year-old son lethal doses of medications and over the counter drugs after taking out two life insurance policies on the boy.

Prosecutors allege Ashley Marks repeatedly drugged her son in June. Marks has been charged with capital murder and was being held without bond.

Court records did not list an attorney for her. According to court records, an autopsy ruled the boy’s death a homicide after finding toxic amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine and various antihistamines.

Investigators allege Marks had taken out two life insurance policies, each worth $50,000, for her son and she was the sole beneficiary.

The policies were taken out about a month before the boy’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper
A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper

Latest News

Correctional Officer Luis Hernandez, 58, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.
COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison corrections officer
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
Gatesville memorial for trooper walker
Tributes across Texas for Trooper Chad Walker
Harris Creek Baptist Church in McGregor is preparing for in-person Easter services this year.
Local church prepares for busy Easter Sunday
A bill in the Texas Legislature would create a registry for ATMs that aren't owned by banks.
Legislation would crack down on "white label" ATMs