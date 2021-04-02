Advertisement

Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears

Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains Dairy in Amarillo.(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Penny Kmitt and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials need help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains Dairy.

Surveillance video shows Gilbert walking to the Plains Dairy Parking lot just before 8 p.m., and coworkers may have seen her talking with a Hispanic male in the parking lot around the same time.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Brianna’s significant other received a text from Brianna’s phone which read, “I love you,” but Brianna did not respond to further texts that evening.

When her significant other arrived to pick Brianna up at the end of her shift that night, Brianna was not there.

Plains Dairy staff members said they last saw her around 8 p.m.

“Brianna only has the clothes on her back, she didn’t take any personal items. And she hasn’t contacted anybody with text message and phone calls and that’s out of character for her according to family members,” Randall County Sgt. Byron Towndrow said.

