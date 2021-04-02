Advertisement

West Texas law enforcement officers pay tribute to fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, local law enforcement officers came together to remember a fallen DPS Trooper who was shot and killed.

The Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and DPS Troopers gathered in Downtown Odessa to turn their vehicles’ lights on.

Governor Greg Abbott asked law enforcement officers across the state to turn their lights on for a minute at 1 p.m. to honor Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker was shot during a traffic stop in Mexia and died from his injuries a few days later.

Walker leaves behind his wife and several children.

The Midland Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies gathered at Grande Stadium to display their lights for Trooper Walker.

Today, the Midland Police Department and several other local law enforcement agencies gathered at Grande Stadium to...

Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper
A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
Four law enforcement vehicles were involved in the accident. (File)
Law enforcement vehicles involved in crash during procession for fallen DPS trooper

Latest News

Correctional Officer Luis Hernandez, 58, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.
COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison corrections officer
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
Gatesville memorial for trooper walker
Tributes across Texas for Trooper Chad Walker
Harris Creek Baptist Church in McGregor is preparing for in-person Easter services this year.
Local church prepares for busy Easter Sunday
A bill in the Texas Legislature would create a registry for ATMs that aren't owned by banks.
Legislation would crack down on "white label" ATMs