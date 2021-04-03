Advertisement

‘Human Error’ Results In North Texas 8-Year-Old Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins responded Friday, April 2, to word that an 8-year-old received the COVID-19 vaccine by mistake at the Grand Prairie-Irving joint facility at the Theatre at Grand Prairie.(CBSDFW)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins responded Friday, April 2, to word that an 8-year-old received the COVID-19 vaccine by mistake at the Grand Prairie-Irving joint facility at the Theatre at Grand Prairie.

Only people 16 years old and older are eligible for the vaccine right now.

Grand Prairie Fire Department spokesperson Claudia Garibay told CBS 11, the child received the Moderna shot and “To my knowledge, no other minor has received the vaccine at our location.”

Judge Jenkins explained a third party oversees the Dallas County vaccine registration list and an automated sorting process initially identified minors as not yet eligible, and placed them on a list with others who are not eligible at this time.

“Once eligibility opened up to include all individuals over age 16, human error at the third party company maintaining the list caused minors to be moved into an eligible group without double-checking for age requirements,” Judge Jenkins said. “The County’s Information Technology Department will work with that third party to make sure it doesn’t happen again and that the necessary safeguards are in place for both the automated and manual components of the scheduling system.”

No other details on the child have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 CBSDFW. All rights reserved.

