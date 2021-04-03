Advertisement

Local brewery celebrates 5th anniversary despite pandemic hurdles

Barrow Brewing Company, Salado, Texas.
Barrow Brewing Company, Salado, Texas.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Barrow Brewing Company in Salado kicked off celebrations for it’s 5th year in business. The micro-brewery opened on Royal Street in Salado in 2016 and has since become a fixture in the town.

It was started by husband and wife duo Graydon and K.D. Hill.

The brewery often hosts community events such as a weekly farmers market that runs every Saturday between April and September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Co-owner K.D. Hill said the celebration this year means even more because of the many difficulties breweries have had to face in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a roller coaster, Hill said. “There were days when we were like ‘you can’t drink here’. There were days where we couldn’t sell anything and there were days when we were baking bread to sell something. So throughout it all we had customers coming every single day just on the roller coaster ride with us.”

Saturday the brewery opened a silo bar on the property that will be open 7 days a week.

