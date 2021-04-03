Minor rain chances return for Easter Weekend

Today we will likely have more clouds than sun and a chance for a few showers. Severe weather is not expected but there may be a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures get into the upper 60s for the afternoon. Saturday does bring us the better chance for rain, but we have another shot for sprinkles on Sunday. Lows between Saturday and Sunday drop into the low 50s and highs for Sunday reach right around 70 degrees.

Heading back to work next week, we will see a mainly dry and warm week with highs in the 80s for most days and we will have to watch it carefully, but some of us just might see our first 90 degree day of the year towards the middle to end of next week.

