Advertisement

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested Thursday morning.
Bond set at $1.35 million for Central Texas man charged with child indecency
Texas State Trooper Chad Walker
Services scheduled for slain Central Texas DPS trooper
A three-vehicle crash involving a state trooper left one dead. (File)
Three-vehicle crash involving DPS trooper leaves one dead
The motorcycle hit the front left side of the SUV, exploded on impact, and was engulfed in...
Texas man dies in fiery motorcycle crash after leading officers on high-speed chase

Latest News

Officer killed in attack near US Capitol
Quick draw lottery games could be coming to Texas bars
Texas Quick Draw Lottery
Bell County has announced plans to expand their jail in Belton with the help of taxpayers.
Bell County jail expansion plan proposed for $138 million
The Texas Lottery Commission could lay the groundwork for quick draw lottery games in bars if...
Quick draw lottery games could be coming to Texas bars