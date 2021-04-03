Advertisement

Reptile show comes to town with Easter spin

Boy handles gecko at the Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet Show. (Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Temple, Texas (KWTX) - The Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet show will be held in Temple on Easter weekend.

The show brings in dozens of vendors and thousands of animals to the Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.

The show was originally planned to happen in February but had to be postponed due to the winter storm, according to Herps founder Shawn Gray.

Organizers say they are taking advantage of the Easter weekend and having an Easter egg hunt for children.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be educational components for children to interact with animals. Guests can also buy animals and pet supplies from dozens of participating vendors.

The Easter egg hunt will be Sunday at 2 p.m.

