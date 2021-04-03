Advertisement

Boy behind ‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen Trooper Chad Walker

A young man whose non-profit organization continues to support local law enforcement is honoring fallen DPS Officer Chad Walker.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young man whose non-profit organization continues to support law enforcement is honoring fallen DPS Officer Chad Walker.

Zechariah Cartledge ran two miles in honor of Walker as part of his Running 4 Heroes organization.

Cartledge and his organization holds multiple runs all-year long honoring law enforcement and officers killed in the line of duty.

Cartledge says his ultimate goal was to help officer walker never be forgotten.

“Chad Walker’s story was on a different level,” he said.

“It was really sad what happened to him. His story was so sad that I just wanted to make sure that this run is the best possible for him in his honor.”

The organization also collects money to give grants to law enforcement officers. Anyone interested in making a donation can find more information on their website.

