Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
One of the officers injured when the car rammed the barricade has died.
Vehicle rams barricade at US Capitol, 2 officers injured, one later dies
Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies
Janada Shyetta Morrison, 31, was last seen in Universal City. Authorities are looking for a...
Alert issued in Texas for missing woman believed to be ‘in imminent danger’ discontinued

Latest News

Barrow Brewing Company, Salado, Texas.
Local brewery celebrates 5th anniversary despite pandemic hurdles
Boy handles gecko at the Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet Show. (Rosemond Crown)
Reptile show comes to town with Easter spin
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
CDC issues new guidelines as vaccinations increase
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods