Temple: Local church holds multiple services for Easter

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A year ago, most churches in Central Texas and around the country were holding their Easter services virtually.

One year later, churches like Vista Community Church in Temple is holding multiple services in person.

The silence of an empty church is something that Pastor Austin Fischer with vista community church in temple says was extremely difficult to handle throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a very humbling reminder that we’re not nearly as in control as we think we are,” he said.

“We did as good a job as we could online but it’s just not the same as being in a room with people, celebrating the resurrection together.”

This year, hundreds of church members are able to gather outside, with some coming back for the first time since the pandemic started.

It’s all in the church’s effort to hold multiple services in-person to help members feel safe and distanced.

“We gather in-person, but we ask people to wear masks, we RSVP for services just so we don’t go over capacity and we can social distance,” Fischer said.

“We had to really bring down our capacity, so we had to do four services on Sunday and then two on Saturday night to accommodate for Easter.”

The church will continue with multiple Easter services Sunday. Overall, Fischer says he’s proud the church was able to reunite, after months of isolation.

“Being able to meet under unideal circumstances, but still meet, when last Easter was the saddest Easter I can remember, is just something that fills my heart,” he said.

“I hope it fills other people with gratitude. That’s the big takeaway... we’re just grateful to be able to meet at all.”

