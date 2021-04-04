Advertisement

A Nice Start To The Week with A Warmup and Low Rain Chances Afterwards

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We’ll get a little bit of sunshine to start the evening, with skies clearing up more as we head into the overnight.  Temperatures will be in the low 70′s until sunset, after which we dip to the low to mid 60′s.  The clear skies bring us morning lows in the mid 50′s Monday, with a few clouds throughout the day.  Highs make it into the upper 70′s during the afternoon.  From there we’ll get to 80° on Tuesday, as a disturbance in the central plains pulls in a good amount of warm air from the south.

This will lead to some pretty warm highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 80′s, but with that warm and humid air comes rain chances too.  However, those will be spotty rain chances and take place Wednesday morning.  After Wednesday we’ll keep highs in the 80′s heading into next weekend, with a spotty rain chance on Sunday cooling us back into the upper 70′s.  The following week we’ll have highs around 80° with rain possible as well.

