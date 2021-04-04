Advertisement

Fort Hood: 1st Cavalry Division & French soldiers hold Easter Mass

French and American soldiers took a much-needed break from training to hold an Easter Mass...
French and American soldiers took a much-needed break from training to hold an Easter Mass celebration at Fort Hood Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - French and American soldiers took a much-needed break from training to hold an Easter Mass celebration at Fort Hood Sunday.

Army Chaplain Raymon Akeriwe has served mass in multiple countries around the world. However, he says conducting mass during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no easy task.

“Most of our Masses were online and most people had to pull everything up on the computer,” he said.

“There was something missing and that was human contact.”

That is until recently, when he was asked to conduct a Mass for hundreds of American and French soldiers training on post.

“World peace begins with you and me sitting down and talking,” he said.

“This exercise is the first step for us where we’re able to not just see a country’s patch. You see a fellow military that’s not just sitting and drinking with you just because they want to, they have a common goal. A goal of world peace.”

From singing to praying and accepting pennants with wine, many of the soldiers were grateful to celebrate the Easter holiday as a group. As for Akeriwe, there’s no greater gift than to worship together.

“We thank God for the grace to be able to do this again,” he said.

“It’s a great joy for me to be able to celebrate Easter out in the open once again and to have a community.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
The Texas Lottery Commission could lay the groundwork for quick draw lottery games in bars if...
Quick draw lottery games could be coming to Texas bars
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.
Still shot allegedly from Facebook video provided to the FBI showing Williams inside the U.S....
‘Stormed The Capitol. Pray For Us All,’ Texas woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

One local church is rising from the ashes after a horrific fire nearly a year ago.
One year later: Local church recovers from horrific fire
The Temple Elks Lodge in partnership with other organizations, held a drive-thru Easter...
Temple: Local lodge holds Easter Drive-Thru for special needs children
A young man whose non-profit organization continues to support local law enforcement is...
Boy behind ‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen Trooper Chad Walker
A year ago, most churches in Central Texas and around the country were holding their Easter...
Temple: Local church holds multiple services for Easter