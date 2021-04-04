Fort Hood: 1st Cavalry Division & French soldiers hold Easter Mass

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - French and American soldiers took a much-needed break from training to hold an Easter Mass celebration at Fort Hood Sunday.

Army Chaplain Raymon Akeriwe has served mass in multiple countries around the world. However, he says conducting mass during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no easy task.

“Most of our Masses were online and most people had to pull everything up on the computer,” he said.

“There was something missing and that was human contact.”

That is until recently, when he was asked to conduct a Mass for hundreds of American and French soldiers training on post.

“World peace begins with you and me sitting down and talking,” he said.

“This exercise is the first step for us where we’re able to not just see a country’s patch. You see a fellow military that’s not just sitting and drinking with you just because they want to, they have a common goal. A goal of world peace.”

From singing to praying and accepting pennants with wine, many of the soldiers were grateful to celebrate the Easter holiday as a group. As for Akeriwe, there’s no greater gift than to worship together.

“We thank God for the grace to be able to do this again,” he said.

“It’s a great joy for me to be able to celebrate Easter out in the open once again and to have a community.”

