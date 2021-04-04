Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy For Easter with Sunshine and WARM HIGHS To Follow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Overall Easter is looking good, but we may see one or two stray showers during the beginning of the day.  However, more than likely we’ll just have mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.  Your best chance at seeing sunshine will be late afternoon.  Highs will hit the mid 70′s for Easter.

We’ll see highs around 80° on Monday with more sunshine, after which a small heat wave will be moving through the area.  Gusty south winds will move into the area mid-week, bringing highs into the upper 80′s by Wednesday afternoon.  There’s a chance a couple areas could hit 90° on Wednesday, so be ready for a summer-like feel!  Afterwards, highs look to stay in the 80′s even though the south winds will start to back off a little bit.  Sunshine will be in abundance alongside the heat, with only one rain chance next week on Wednesday.  The 80′s could even stay with us heading into the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
The Texas Lottery Commission could lay the groundwork for quick draw lottery games in bars if...
Quick draw lottery games could be coming to Texas bars
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.
Still shot allegedly from Facebook video provided to the FBI showing Williams inside the U.S....
‘Stormed The Capitol. Pray For Us All,’ Texas woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

Mostly Cloudy For Easter with Sunshine and WARM HIGHS To Follow
FastCast
Overall Nice-Looking For Easter with a Small Heat Wave Next Week
Overall A Nice-Looking Easter with a Small Heat Wave Next Week
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
Minor rain chances return for Easter Weekend