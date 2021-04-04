Mostly Cloudy For Easter with Sunshine and WARM HIGHS To Follow

Overall Easter is looking good, but we may see one or two stray showers during the beginning of the day. However, more than likely we’ll just have mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Your best chance at seeing sunshine will be late afternoon. Highs will hit the mid 70′s for Easter.

We’ll see highs around 80° on Monday with more sunshine, after which a small heat wave will be moving through the area. Gusty south winds will move into the area mid-week, bringing highs into the upper 80′s by Wednesday afternoon. There’s a chance a couple areas could hit 90° on Wednesday, so be ready for a summer-like feel! Afterwards, highs look to stay in the 80′s even though the south winds will start to back off a little bit. Sunshine will be in abundance alongside the heat, with only one rain chance next week on Wednesday. The 80′s could even stay with us heading into the following week.

