Advertisement

Temple: Local lodge holds Easter Drive-Thru for special needs children

The Temple Elks Lodge in partnership with other organizations, held a drive-thru Easter...
The Temple Elks Lodge in partnership with other organizations, held a drive-thru Easter celebration for special needs children and their families.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Elks Lodge in partnership with other organizations, held a drive-thru Easter celebration for special needs children and their families.

The families remained in their vehicles as they received treats, a special Easter bag and a hot lunch with photo opportunities with the Easter bunny and service dogs.

Organizers like Susie Marek say while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, they were proud to provide a fun Easter for the children.

“We’re so excited because the children deserve something to look forward to, to get out of their house and feel meaningful,” she said.

“We want them to do it in a safe manner, celebrate Easter, do it in the community and be celebrated.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
Toddler struck by vehicle during family gathering in Central Texas dies
One of the officers injured when the car rammed the barricade has died.
Vehicle rams barricade at US Capitol, 2 officers injured, one later dies
Still shot allegedly from Facebook video provided to the FBI showing Williams inside the U.S....
‘Stormed The Capitol. Pray For Us All,’ Texas woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

A young man whose non-profit organization continues to support local law enforcement is...
Boy behind ‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen Trooper Chad Walker
A year ago, most churches in Central Texas and around the country were holding their Easter...
Temple: Local church holds multiple services for Easter
Barrow Brewing Company, Salado, Texas.
Local brewery celebrates 5th anniversary despite pandemic hurdles
Boy handles gecko at the Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet Show. (Rosemond Crown)
Reptile show comes to town with Easter spin