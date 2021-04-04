Temple: Local lodge holds Easter Drive-Thru for special needs children

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Elks Lodge in partnership with other organizations, held a drive-thru Easter celebration for special needs children and their families.

The families remained in their vehicles as they received treats, a special Easter bag and a hot lunch with photo opportunities with the Easter bunny and service dogs.

Organizers like Susie Marek say while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, they were proud to provide a fun Easter for the children.

“We’re so excited because the children deserve something to look forward to, to get out of their house and feel meaningful,” she said.

“We want them to do it in a safe manner, celebrate Easter, do it in the community and be celebrated.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.