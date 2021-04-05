Baylor Volleyball gets 12-seed for NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Volleyball is headed back to the NCAA tournament!

The Bears were selected as the number 12 team in the bracket, earning a first-round bye.

Baylor will play on April 15th against the winner of UMBC and Pepperdine.

The entire tournament will be played in Omaha this year.

This is the third time in school history that the team has been selected as a top-16 seed, and the second consecutive year.

Last year, the Bears made a run all the way to the Final Four.

Texas, who won the Big-12 and went 4-0 against Baylor this year, was the only other team from the conference to make the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.