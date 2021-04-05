Former Baylor players experience NCAA tournament as fans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two 2020 seniors Devonte Bandoo and Freddie Gillespie who missed out on playing in the tournament last year, as well as Tristan Clark who retired this fall after battling injuries have all been in Indy this weekend to cheer on the Bears.

Coach Scott Drew made a point to have them here because he thinks they are a big reason the bears have had this successful run.

Baylor fans in Indy have the pleasure of running into Tristan, Devonte, and Freddie throughout the weekend.

“To see the fan love and how much they support and care about us was great,” said Freddie Gillespie.

For Devonte, it’s the first time experiencing games from the stands.

“It was my first experience watching them live and you know it’s a little emotional, but it’s also that great feeling like you’re happy to see them win. So I just can’t wait for tomorrow night,” said Bandoo.

That’s when the bears will try to make history in the national championship game.

“There will probably be some tears on my end win or lose, it means everything. People don’t realize what goes into this even just trying to get to the tournament,” said Gillespie.

Of course, that is where these players’ Baylor career’s ended but Coach Scott Drew has made sure they feel included in this journey, sending them nets from the Final Four and convincing them to be in Indy.

“He knows that we helped build that foundation,” explained Bandoo.

Baylor will face Gonzaga in the National Championship game tomorrow night at 8:20 CT.

