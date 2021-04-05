Groesbeck: Shuttle service to be available for Trooper Walker’s funeral service

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Groesbeck Independent School District Transportation Department will provide a shuttle service for those who plan to attend the funeral service for slain Texas Department Public Safety State Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker’s funeral will be held at the Groesbeck High School football stadium at 1202 North Ellis Street on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

The service will be open to the public and those who attend will only be allowed to enter the stadium at the northwest gate where the home ticket booth is located.

The school district has not yet decided whether it will allow the public to park at Groesbeck High School. An announcement will be made soon, the district said.

The school district’s transportation department, however, will provide shuttle service from four locations to the high school.

The locations are HO Whitehurst Elementary, Enge-Washington Intermediate, Groesbeck Middle School and Groesbeck City Park.

“Groesbeck Middle School has been designated handicap parking and will have buses with wheelchair lifts available to transport wheelchair bound their accompanying person to Goat Stadium,” the school district said.

The first shuttle buses will department all four locations at 8:15 a.m. The last shuttle service from all four locations will depart at 9:35.

Shuttle service will not be available once the funeral service begins at 10 a.m.

The shuttle service will resume after the funeral service is over to return attendees back to the four shuttle service parking areas.

All Groesbeck ISD campuses will be closed on April 7.

