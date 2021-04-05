Advertisement

Groesbeck: Shuttle service to be available for Trooper Walker’s funeral service

Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker last week.
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker last week.(Royden Ogletree KWTX/Texas DPS)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Groesbeck Independent School District Transportation Department will provide a shuttle service for those who plan to attend the funeral service for slain Texas Department Public Safety State Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker’s funeral will be held at the Groesbeck High School football stadium at 1202 North Ellis Street on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

The service will be open to the public and those who attend will only be allowed to enter the stadium at the northwest gate where the home ticket booth is located.

The school district has not yet decided whether it will allow the public to park at Groesbeck High School. An announcement will be made soon, the district said.

The school district’s transportation department, however, will provide shuttle service from four locations to the high school.

The locations are HO Whitehurst Elementary, Enge-Washington Intermediate, Groesbeck Middle School and Groesbeck City Park.

“Groesbeck Middle School has been designated handicap parking and will have buses with wheelchair lifts available to transport wheelchair bound their accompanying person to Goat Stadium,” the school district said.

The first shuttle buses will department all four locations at 8:15 a.m. The last shuttle service from all four locations will depart at 9:35.

Shuttle service will not be available once the funeral service begins at 10 a.m.

The shuttle service will resume after the funeral service is over to return attendees back to the four shuttle service parking areas.

All Groesbeck ISD campuses will be closed on April 7.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
The Texas Lottery Commission could lay the groundwork for quick draw lottery games in bars if...
Quick draw lottery games could be coming to Texas bars
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.
Still shot allegedly from Facebook video provided to the FBI showing Williams inside the U.S....
‘Stormed The Capitol. Pray For Us All,’ Texas woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting.
Waco: Police investigating shooting near GW Carver Middle School
Bosqueville churches collaborate for sunrise graveyard Easter service
Bosqueville churches collaborate for sunrise graveyard Easter service
Bell County has announced plans to expand their jail in Belton with the help of taxpayers.
Bell County jail expansion plan proposed for $138 million
One local church is rising from the ashes after a horrific fire nearly a year ago.
One year later: Local church recovers from horrific fire