Advertisement

House near local park peppered with gunfire

Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A house just two blocks west of Ferguson Park in Temple was peppered with gunfire late Monday morning, evidently as a result of a dispute between two people earlier in the day.

Officers responded at around 11:45 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of East Avenue A.

They found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Deputies investigate after body found along Central Texas highway
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
A group of parents are suing the Katy Independent School District, calling its continued...
Parents sue Texas school district for keeping mask mandate
A young man whose non-profit organization continues to support local law enforcement is...
Boy behind ‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen Trooper Chad Walker

Latest News

Rusty is now being taken care of at Pearl's Place in Temple, Texas.
‘Welcome home Rusty!’: Dog gets a new home after spending more than 400 days in local shelter
Nitica Deonte Lee woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub...
Woman gets 5 years for butt injection death in Missouri
Fifth grader Aubrey Waits showed her hog at the Houston County Youth Fair & Livestock...
Texas fifth grader raises $10,000 for family of fallen DPS trooper
file photo. hospital workers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to decline