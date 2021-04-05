House near local park peppered with gunfire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A house just two blocks west of Ferguson Park in Temple was peppered with gunfire late Monday morning, evidently as a result of a dispute between two people earlier in the day.

Officers responded at around 11:45 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of East Avenue A.

They found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

