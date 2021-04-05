Local hospital involved in CDC study on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent CDC study has found the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective in protecting people from getting the virus. As it turns out, some of that study was done right here in our backyard.

The study uses data from eight hospitals across the United States, most notably, Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, director of the Center Research in Vaccines and Infections at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple said the hospital has been working with the CDC for about a decade on flu vaccines.

The hospital is also a research location for flu pandemics, so switching to the COVID-19 pandemic was a natural transition.

Gaglani said this study looked at the “real-world” effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to Gaglani, the study found 80 percent of people were protected after the first shot, and 90 percent of people were protected from getting COVID-19 after both doses.

Gaglani said that is exciting news.

“At least 90% of the people who are fully vaccinated are not going to transmit the virus, and that means we can interrupt the transmission and reduce the spread of the virus in the population.”

In the Temple area, more than 300 people were involved in the study. Gaglani said they all were healthcare workers, or other frontline workers who had never had COVID before, so the vaccine was their only protection.

“We’re doing these weekly swabs, regardless of symptoms,” Gaglani said. “So we were able to look at any and all infections, whether they have symptoms or not.”

The study is still ongoing, so if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, and you are a frontline worker and would like to participate, you can contact the hospital. People who are interested can find more information here.

Study staff can be reached at hcp@bswhealth.org or 254-724-8193.

