Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

The suspect said he was driving from San Diego to Houston
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Jerome Icasiano, 51(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested after Grimes County deputies found 151 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On April 1, just after 3:00 a.m., Jerome Icasiano, 51, was arrested and charged with marijuana possession, three counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm, theft of a firearm and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Deputy Zackry Pavlock pulled Icasiano over just south of Iola on FM 39. According to the sheriff’s office, Icasiano told Pavlock he and the passenger were driving from San Diego, CA to Houston. The deputy said Icasiano looked nervous and admitted to having a handgun. Once the gun was secured, Icasiano consented to a search of the vehicle.

Pavlock and Deputy Daniel Bonilla found several duffle bags that contained vacuum sealed baggies of suspected marijuana, an AR-15 and two bulletproof vests. The suspected marijuana was processed at the sheriff’s office and had a weight of 151 pounds.

Grimes County Deputies found 151 pounds of marijuana, two bulletproof vests, an AR-15 and two...
Grimes County Deputies found 151 pounds of marijuana, two bulletproof vests, an AR-15 and two handguns(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)

