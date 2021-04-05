Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) – A man found dead Monday along State Highway 6 near Hallsburg had been seen hitchhiking in the area earlier in the day, authorities said Tuesday.

McLennan County sheriff’s officials identified the man as Charles Ray Mason, 62, of Waco.

He was found dead in the 7900 block of East Highway 6.

The cause of his death hasn’t been determined.

