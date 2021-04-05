Advertisement

Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake

Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a man and his car after the vehicle went through a barrier and into the water. A woman was rescued.(Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12 via KLTV)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WRIGHT PATMAN LAKE, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities suspended their efforts Sunday night to locate a man who’s been missing since an SUV crashed through a barrier and into the Wright Patman Lake spillway, but planned to resume the search on Monday morning.

Divers pulled the vehicle from the water late Sunday night, but no one was inside.

A woman also was in the vehicle when it crashed and sank at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Dustin Roach was among the people there fishing when it happened.

He says he looked around and nobody was doing anything, so he felt compelled to act.

“She popped up right there out in the water,” Roach said of the woman he pulled to safety.

“I seen her head pop up and I just jumped in, and we come out all the way down there at that tree.”

She was taken to a hospital.

Her condition is not immediately known.

Hours later, divers located the sunken SUV and floated the vehicle so it could be searched.

