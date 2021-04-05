Advertisement

MLB snubs Georgia, Texas governor snubs MLB; won’t throw out first pitch at Rangers game

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home opener after Major League Baseball rescinded its decision to hold its summer All-Star Game in Atlanta following passage of a sweeping new voting law in the state. (File)(Foto de archivo)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home opener after Major League Baseball rescinded its decision to hold its summer All-Star Game in Atlanta following passage of a sweeping new voting law in the state that critics say is aimed at suppressing minority voters.

“Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta,” Abbott said in a letter Monday to the Texas Rangers.

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”

Abbott also said he won’t participate in any event held by MLB and said the state won’t seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said opponents mischaracterized the law.

The game was scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

