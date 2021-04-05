More than 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Central Texas providers

(KWTX) - More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are headed to providers this week in Texas, the Department of State Health Services says, including more than 25,000 doses to vaccination hubs, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The agency is allocating more than a million doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties this week, the largest number to date, and is ordering 626,290 second doses for those already vaccinated.

Another 900,000 additional first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers, allocated directly by the federal government.

The state is allocating 14,700 doses next week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 10,470 doses are headed to clinics, hospitals and pharmacies in the region.

In Bell County, shipments of 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are headed to H-E-B Pharmacy No. 39 in Belton; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10392

In Belton; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights;

Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10730 in Harker Heights; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 581 in Killeen;

H-E-B Pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10711 in Kilileen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11130 in Killeen; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado; Community Clinic at Santa Fe in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 182 in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 71 in Temple; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 06158 in Temple. Also, Metroplex Health System in Killeen is due to receive 400 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 400 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 227 937 in Temple is due to receive 500 does of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White is due to receive 1,170 does Pfizer vaccine, and the Region 7 Office of the Department of State Health Services in Temple is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine and 1,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Bosque County Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Coryell County H-E-B Pharmacy No. 668 in Copperas Cove and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11237 in Copperas Cove, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 403 in Gatesville and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11724 in Gatesville are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Freestone County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 84 in Hamilton is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hill County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 036 in Whitney are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Leon County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 54 in Buffalo, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 26 in Jewett and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 75 in Normangee are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Limestone County, the Family Medicine Center in Groesbeck and Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck are each due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 476 in Mexia are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County, Hewitt Drug in Hewitt is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Robinson is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy no. 557 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 64 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04606 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04607 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections facility in Mart is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Milam County the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 19 in Rockdale is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Milam

In Mills County, the Family Practice Clinic of Mills County in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Navarro County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 238 in Corsicana are each due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Wilson Drug in Hearne is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In San Saba County, the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in San Saba is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.