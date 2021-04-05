Mostly dry & warm week, eyeing Friday storm chances

Central Texas only totaled 2.76″ of rain during the first three months of the year, which is the 10th driest January, February, and March on record, and unfortunately the chances for precipitation are staying fairly low over the next 10 days. The big story this week is going to be the heat, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for strong thunderstorms Friday. Before the heat and before the storm chances arrive, we’ll have some comfortably warm temperatures in the forecast early this week! Temperatures will start out in the 50s this morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies however we’re expecting clouds to continue to march in throughout the day today. Temperatures will be able to warm into the mid-to-upper 70s for highs late today. In addition to the clouds, we’re also keeping an eye on some patchy fog that could be around through 9 AM near Highway 190.

South winds will be gusting to near 25 MPH this afternoon and will increase Tuesday. Tuesday’s winds out of the south will gust to near 30 MPH at times. Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy to overcast with only some sunshine returning late in the day. The breezy winds will help to push temperatures into the low 80s despite the general lack of sunshine. Our next “cold” front arrives Wednesday morning bringing us a 20% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Wednesday rain chances are confined almost entirely near and east of the I-35 corridor. Despite the front arriving, clearing skies should allow late-day temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 80s! If cloudiness lasts for longer behind Wednesday’s front, we’ll have lower temperatures Wednesday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday’s front is expected to stall to our south and should help to keep the rain and the heat mostly out of Central Texas. High temperatures from Austin south to the border are expected to reach the 90s Thursday and Friday and potentially even climb close to the triple-digits in a few spots. Since we’re behind the front, we’re expecting ‘cool’ temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday. The stalled front lifts north as a warm front Thursday night sending Friday’s high temperatures into the upper 80s with potentially a few low 90s west of I-35. The dry line is expected to move close to Central Texas late Friday afternoon and could spark a few isolated severe thunderstorms. Storm chances are only near 30% for now and there’s a chance storms don’t form at all, however if storms do bubble up, they’ll likely contain strong gusty winds and large hail. If

