One year later: Local church recovers from horrific fire

One local church is rising from the ashes after a horrific fire nearly a year ago.
One local church is rising from the ashes after a horrific fire nearly a year ago.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - One local church is rising from the ashes after a horrific fire nearly a year ago.

Ocker Bretheran Church east of Temple suffered severe damage in a fire caused by lightning.

It was determined that major renovations would be needed, but the original structure was still intact. Thanks to the community and insurance, the church was renovated.

Pastor Brad Herridge says he’s grateful for the community’s love & support throughout the process.

“To add the fire into this year on top of dealing with the COVID pandemic, it really challenges a church’s core beliefs,” he said.

“To move through that and see how the church has moved through all that really means something to me

The church will be officially rededicated in late April.

