Stocks close broadly higher following big job gains in March

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday. (AP/file)
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to another record high.

The gains came after the government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August.

Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging jobs reports, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed.

The services sector also showed strong growth in March.

Tesla surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter.

Crude oil prices fell.

