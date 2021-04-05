Stocks close broadly higher following big job gains in March
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover.
The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to another record high.
The gains came after the government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August.
Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging jobs reports, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed.
The services sector also showed strong growth in March.
Tesla surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter.
Crude oil prices fell.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.