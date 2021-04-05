“The Time is Now’ - Baylor prepares for National Championship game against Gonzaga

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor was supposed to play Gonzaga on December 5. That game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Coach Scott Drew said he and Gonzaga’s Coach Few talked then about how neat it would be if they played this game on April 5. Tomorrow, April 5, the Bears will play Gonzaga in the National Championship game.

Both teams earned number one seeds in the tournament. Gonzaga is still undefeated.

“I know our guys are going to be excited. I think their guys are going to be excited. Hopefully the result is a great national championship game,” said Coach Scott Drew.

These two teams have had their eyes on each other all season and even rooting for each other throughout the tournament.

Coach Drew said he prayed for the Zags starting in the first round and Coach Few has done the same. Coach Drew joked that that might change tomorrow.

Baylor and Gonzaga will face off at 8:20PM on KWTX.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.