Advertisement

“The Time is Now’ - Baylor prepares for National Championship game against Gonzaga

Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final...
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Houston, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor was supposed to play Gonzaga on December 5. That game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Coach Scott Drew said he and Gonzaga’s Coach Few talked then about how neat it would be if they played this game on April 5. Tomorrow, April 5, the Bears will play Gonzaga in the National Championship game.

Both teams earned number one seeds in the tournament. Gonzaga is still undefeated.

“I know our guys are going to be excited. I think their guys are going to be excited. Hopefully the result is a great national championship game,” said Coach Scott Drew.

These two teams have had their eyes on each other all season and even rooting for each other throughout the tournament.

Coach Drew said he prayed for the Zags starting in the first round and Coach Few has done the same. Coach Drew joked that that might change tomorrow.

Baylor and Gonzaga will face off at 8:20PM on KWTX.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo has been missing since her break shift Tuesday at Plains...
Texas woman texts ‘I love you’ to significant other, then disappears
The Texas Lottery Commission could lay the groundwork for quick draw lottery games in bars if...
Quick draw lottery games could be coming to Texas bars
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.
Still shot allegedly from Facebook video provided to the FBI showing Williams inside the U.S....
‘Stormed The Capitol. Pray For Us All,’ Texas woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

Former Baylor players who missed out on NCAA tournament cheer on Bears in Indy
Former Baylor players who missed out on NCAA tournament cheer on Bears in Indy
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final...
Former Baylor players experience NCAA tournament as fans
Volleyball Championship Logo
Baylor Volleyball gets 12-seed for NCAA Tournament
Jared Butler and Scott Drew celebrate the win
Baylor defeats Houston to advance to the national championship game