Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas tops 76,000

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas rose by 108 Monday to 76,045 and the death toll increased by at least two.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,624 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Monday the regional death toll was 1,599 including 396 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 410; 33 Bosque County residents; 84 Coryell County residents; 31 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 462 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by just three Monday to 47,749. Since last Friday, 100 additional deaths have been reported.

DSHS reported 904 additional confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 837 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,404,297.

Since Friday, the total has grown by 3,827 cases.

At least 69,968 cases were active Monday, 2,651,404 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 2,772 were hospitalized, down from 2,817 Sunday and from 2,928 last Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 43 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Monday was 4.98%, up slightly from 4.94% on Sunday, but down from 5.41% last Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

As of Monday, 181,537 or 24.3% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose, an increase of 15,255 since March 29, and 116,003 or 15.6% were fully vaccinated, an increase of 19,381 since March 29.

Statewide 8,188,501 or 36.5% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 4,668,212 or 20.8% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 55,970 residents, or 20.5% of those 16 and older had received the first dose, an increase of 5,162 since March 29, and 36,231 or 13.3% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated, an increase of 6,675 since March 29.

In McLennan County, 56,358 residents, or 28.1% of those 16 and older have received one dose, an increase of 4,908 since March 29, and 36,382 or 18.1% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated, an increase of 4,769 since March 29.

In Bosque County, 32.8% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 17% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 15.8% have received one and 10.6% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 24.6% have received one and 15.6 % are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 20.7% have received one dose and 12.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 38.8% have received one dose and 24.3% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 29.5% have received one dose and 18.2% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 23% have received one dose and 13.6% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 24.6% have received one dose and 15.2% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 22.3% have received one dose and 15.2% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 29.4% have received one dose and 16.8% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33.7% have received one dose and 22.3% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 34.5% have received one dose and 23% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 27.6% have received one and 18.2% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 19.4% have received one dose and 9.6% are fully vaccinated.

More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are headed to providers this week in Texas, the Department of State Health Services says, including more than 25,000 doses to vaccination hubs, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The agency is allocating more than a million doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties this week, the largest number to date, and is ordering 626,290 second doses for those already vaccinated.

Another 900,000 additional first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers, allocated directly by the federal government.

The state is allocating 14,700 doses next week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 10,470 doses are headed to clinics, hospitals and pharmacies in the region.

In Bell County, shipments of 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are headed to H-E-B Pharmacy No. 39 in Belton; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10392

In Belton; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10730 in Harker Heights; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 581 in Killeen; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10711 in Kilileen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11130 in Killeen; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado; Community Clinic at Santa Fe in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 182 in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 71 in Temple; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 06158 in Temple. Also, Metroplex Health System in Killeen is due to receive 400 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 400 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 227 937 in Temple is due to receive 500 does of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White is due to receive 1,170 does Pfizer vaccine, and the Region 7 Office of the Department of State Health Services in Temple is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine and 1,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Bosque County, Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Coryell County, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 668 in Copperas Cove and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11237 in Copperas Cove, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 403 in Gatesville and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11724 in Gatesville are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Freestone County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 84 in Hamilton is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hill County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 036 in Whitney are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Leon County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 54 in Buffalo, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 26 in Jewett and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 75 in Normangee are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Limestone County, the Family Medicine Center in Groesbeck and Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck are each due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 476 in Mexia are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County, Hewitt Drug in Hewitt is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Robinson is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy no. 557 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 64 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04606 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04607 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections facility in Mart is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Milam County, the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 19 in Rockdale is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Mills County, the Family Practice Clinic of Mills County in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Navarro County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 238 in Corsicana are each due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Wilson Drug in Hearne is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In San Saba County, the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in San Saba is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 21,618 total cases Monday, an increase of 95 since the district’s last local report on April 1.

Of the total, 318 cases were active Monday and 20,890 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 410 deaths.

State data showed 396 deaths, an increase of one, and 21,629 cases

Bell County commissioners have reached an agreement with the company Curative, which will set up a large sale vaccine site for first and second doses and will hire residents to operate it. The site should be in operation by mid to late April.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed six active cases and a total of 349 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 12 cases involving students and four cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,637 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 800 involving students and 837 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases across three campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 26,236 total cases Monday, an increase of 72 since last Friday and of 19 since Sunday.

Of the total, 191 cases were active Monday, 25,595 residents have recovered, and 20 patients were hospitalized, two of them on ventilators.

Local data showed two additional deaths from the virus, raising the county’s death toll to 250, according to local data.

State data showed 462 deaths, an increase of one.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 130 active cases Monday, 128 involving students and two involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,728 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 92 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed one active and a cumulative total of 351 cases, 270 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed three active cases across two campuses and 278 cases involving students, 293 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Monday at McGregor Primary.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,787 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 21 since last Friday, and 259 probable cases.

State data showed at least 6,869 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 84 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed seven cases across four campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving employees Monday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 12 inmates were restricted; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; two cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and three cases involving inmates and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 27 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,847 confirmed and 184 probable cases Monday

State data showed at least 2,001 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 31 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,092 confirmed and 604 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,595 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, at least 5,479 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,336 confirmed and 301 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,586 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,065 confirmed and 748 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,739 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 53 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 726 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,734 confirmed cases and 680 probable cases. At least 4,251 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,785 confirmed and 329 probable cases Monday. At least 2,057 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,251 confirmed and 344 probable cases Monday. At least 1,532 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,391 confirmed and 1,075 probable cases Monday. At least 2,443 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 625 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,651 confirmed cases Monday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,002 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. On Monday, the county was set to administer 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine on a first come first served basis for county residents who are 50 or older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calvert Fire station at 700 Railroad St. in Calvert. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 542 confirmed cases Monday and 255 probable cases. At least 777 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

