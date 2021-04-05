TxDOT gets behind the Bears ahead of NCAA Championship game

(KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is getting behind Baylor ahead of the Bears’ NCAA Championship game Monday night against Gonzaga.

TxDOT Monday was displaying messages on its electronic signs throughout Central Texas such as “Don’t Zag Or Zig, Bear Down” And “Drive Safely Down The Lane, Sic Em Bears”.

The game tips off at 8:20 p.m. Monday on CBS and KWTX News 10.

