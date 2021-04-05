‘Welcome home Rusty!’: Dog gets a new home after spending more than 400 days in local shelter

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rusty, a local dog who spend most of his life at the Waco Animal Shelter, has found a new home at Pearl’s Place in Temple.

“We can’t commend them enough for their dedication and hard work in the quest to find him a forever home. We are very honored and privileged to have him in the dog house and we will be working with him to decompress and he will be looking for his forever home,” Pearl’s Place said in a Facebook post.

“Welcome to the house Rusty!”

Rust has spent more than 400 days in the care of the Waco Animal Shelter and made headlines last week when everyone celebrated Rusty getting adopted and finally making it to a forever home.

Sadly, shortly after the announcement was made, it was announced Rusty was being returned to the shelter because the couple who adopted him felt he was “too much work.”

Now, Rusty will have a new shelter to call home while he waits for a someone to adopt him and take him to a forever home.

“Rusty has found his way out of our shelter thanks to Pearl’s Place in Temple, TX! We are so incredibly happy and thankful for them and everyone’s support with Rusty!” the Humane Society of Central Texas announced on its Facebook page.

