Advertisement

‘Welcome home Rusty!’: Dog gets a new home after spending more than 400 days in local shelter

Rusty is now being taken care of at Pearl's Place in Temple, Texas.
Rusty is now being taken care of at Pearl's Place in Temple, Texas.(Pearl's Place)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rusty, a local dog who spend most of his life at the Waco Animal Shelter, has found a new home at Pearl’s Place in Temple.

“We can’t commend them enough for their dedication and hard work in the quest to find him a forever home. We are very honored and privileged to have him in the dog house and we will be working with him to decompress and he will be looking for his forever home,” Pearl’s Place said in a Facebook post.

“Welcome to the house Rusty!”

Rust has spent more than 400 days in the care of the Waco Animal Shelter and made headlines last week when everyone celebrated Rusty getting adopted and finally making it to a forever home.

Sadly, shortly after the announcement was made, it was announced Rusty was being returned to the shelter because the couple who adopted him felt he was “too much work.”

Now, Rusty will have a new shelter to call home while he waits for a someone to adopt him and take him to a forever home.

“Rusty has found his way out of our shelter thanks to Pearl’s Place in Temple, TX! We are so incredibly happy and thankful for them and everyone’s support with Rusty!” the Humane Society of Central Texas announced on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Deputies investigate after body found along Central Texas highway
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek is back in the gym, back at work, and determined to inspire...
Former Miss Waco recovering after losing leg while helping crash victims
A group of parents are suing the Katy Independent School District, calling its continued...
Parents sue Texas school district for keeping mask mandate
A young man whose non-profit organization continues to support local law enforcement is...
Boy behind ‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors fallen Trooper Chad Walker

Latest News

Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire
Nitica Deonte Lee woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub...
Woman gets 5 years for butt injection death in Missouri
Fifth grader Aubrey Waits showed her hog at the Houston County Youth Fair & Livestock...
Texas fifth grader raises $10,000 for family of fallen DPS trooper
file photo. hospital workers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to decline