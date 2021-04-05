Windy & warm Tuesday blows in

Tuesday will bring us another day with clouds/fog/drizzle in the morning, clearer for the afternoon and warm with highs in the 80s. Lows tonight only drop into the low to mid 60s with the clouds and moisture around. Tuesday will not only be warm (highs in the low 80s) but it will be windy too! Gusty south winds 30+mph may be enough to warrant a Wind Advisory tomorrow... Tuesday, overall, is warm, windy, cloudy, with maybe a few sprinkles here and there. This week does give us an early taste of summer with Monday actually being the “coolest” day this week. Here we go...

Heat and humidity will continue to climb with peak humidity likely coming on Thursday. We might even see our first 90-degree day of the year by the end of the week. Whether we hit 90 on the nose or not, it will be close, with warm upper 80s/low 90s expected at least on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday has a front pushing through - it may bring a few light showers (mainly east of I-35), but rain chances are not overly high and this front will stall to the south and eventually push to the north as a warm front & will be one of the main reasons it gets so toasty for the end of the week.

The day to watch this week, will be Friday with some scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. We’ll definitely have more details on that as we get closer, but the way things look now, there could be a few stronger storms we will have to keep an eye on Friday.

For the Record -

Central Texas only totaled 2.76″ of rain during the first three months of the year, which is the 10th driest January, February, and March on record

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.