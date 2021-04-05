Woman gets 5 years for butt injection death in Missouri

(AP) -A Dallas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub dancer’s death by performing an illegal cosmetic butt injection on her in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Nitica Deonte Lee was sentenced Thursday for involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Daysha Phillips.

Prosecutors said Lee traveled from her Dallas home to a hotel in the St. Louis suburb of Edmundson, where she injected the liquid silicone.

Phillips died four days later after the silicone entered her bloodstream and became trapped in her lungs.

