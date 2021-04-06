Advertisement

At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire

Latest News

Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, pushing the regional...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,600
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies
Waco boys witness Baylor's national championship win
Waco boys witness Baylor's historic championship win
Baylor arrives home after winning title
Baylor Bears: National Champions Return Home to Waco