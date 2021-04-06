Bat found dead in Central Texas neighborhood tests positive for rabies

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A dead bat recovered by a Copperas Cove Animal Control officer has tested positive for rabies, the city announced Tuesday.

The officer collected the bat on April 2 in the area of Crenshaw Circle and the animal was sent for rabies testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin.

On April 6, Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification the bat was infected with rabies.

The City said rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited, to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and a coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and, generally, unnatural behavior.

Residents are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep pets from having contact with wild animals.

Homeowners in the area should also safeguard outside areas by covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.

The City says any resident who believes they or their pet came into contact with a bat or other wild animal in the area to immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584.

After hours, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222).

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.