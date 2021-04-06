Advertisement

Bat found dead in Central Texas neighborhood tests positive for rabies

File Photo
File Photo(ap newsroom)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A dead bat recovered by a Copperas Cove Animal Control officer has tested positive for rabies, the city announced Tuesday.

The officer collected the bat on April 2 in the area of Crenshaw Circle and the animal was sent for rabies testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin.

On April 6, Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification the bat was infected with rabies.

The City said rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited, to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and a coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and, generally, unnatural behavior.

Residents are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep pets from having contact with wild animals.

Homeowners in the area should also safeguard outside areas by covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.

The City says any resident who believes they or their pet came into contact with a bat or other wild animal in the area to immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584.

After hours, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222).

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire

Latest News

A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created...
ERCOT releases preliminary report on outages during February storm
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Pickup and 18-wheeler collide at rural Central Texas highway intersection