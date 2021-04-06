Advertisement

Baylor wins the National Championship!

This is the first National Title for the Baylor men.
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship...
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears Men’s basketball team has won their first National Championship with 86-70 win over #1 Gonzaga.

Baylor lead from the first whistle and never looked back.

All-American Jared Butler lead the way with 22 points and seven assists. MaCio Teague added 19 points, and Davion Mitchell had 15 points, six rebounds and 5 assists.

This was Baylor’s first championship appearance since 1948.

