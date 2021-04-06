Baylor wins the National Championship!
This is the first National Title for the Baylor men.
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears Men’s basketball team has won their first National Championship with 86-70 win over #1 Gonzaga.
Baylor lead from the first whistle and never looked back.
All-American Jared Butler lead the way with 22 points and seven assists. MaCio Teague added 19 points, and Davion Mitchell had 15 points, six rebounds and 5 assists.
This was Baylor’s first championship appearance since 1948.
