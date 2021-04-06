Advertisement

Car plunges off Calif. cliff, killing teacher and mother

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (CNN) - Both a teacher and her mother are dead after their car went over a cliff.

The crash happened on Saturday in the coastal California city of Bodega Bay.

The Mercury News says 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia and 64-year-old Maria Teixeira were killed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Teixeira was driving.

The car entered the parking lot and, without slowing down, went over the cliff. The crash is under investigation.

Correia was a first-grade teacher. Her mother was the lead custodian at another elementary school.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
McConnell warns corporations off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’
Academy Sports and Outdoors had boxes of championship shirts and hats delivered on Monday...
Fans line up for Baylor gear after Bears win NCAA National Championship
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
John Franklin Stevens, 80, was arrested in June 2019 on charges of criminally negligent...
Texas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute bus driver charged in student’s death
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave