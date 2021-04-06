Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,600

(KWTX) - Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, pushing the regional death toll from the virus to more than 1,600, according to Department of State Health Services data Tuesday.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,626 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Tuesday the regional death toll was 1,601 including 398 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 411; 33 Bosque County residents; 84 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 48 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 104 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 462 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Another 134 cases of the virus were confirmed Tuesday in Central Texas, raising the regional case count to 76,179.

DSHS reported 4,143 additional confirmed cases, 3,365 of them new, boosting the statewide total to 2,408,440.

Of the total, 69,241 cases were active Tuesday, 2,657,694 residents have recovered, 47,822 have died, an increase of 73, and 2,882 were hospitalized, about 100 more than on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 48 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 16 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Tuesday was 5.35%,up from 4.98% on Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday barring state agencies and political subdivisions from creating a so called “vaccine passport” requirement “or otherwise conditioning receipt of services on an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.”

“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” Abbott said.

The Texas Health and Human Services commission will provide about $254 million in SNAP food benefits in April.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the state approval to ensure SNAP households receive at least $95 in emergency allotments.

Residents may apply for benefits at YourTexasBenefits.com.

VACCINATIONS

Leon and Robertson counties are among 46 counties chose to participate in the sixth week of the state’s Save Our Seniors Program under which state and local officials work either to set up drive-thru vaccination sites or administer the vaccine directly to homebound seniors.

As of Tuesday, 183,247 or 24.6% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose and 117,270 or 15.7% were fully vaccinated, an increase of 19,381 since March 29.

Statewide 8,307,828 or 37.1% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 4,793,909 or 21.4% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 56,571 residents, or 20.7% of those 16 and older had received the first dose and 36,522 or 13.4% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 56,869 residents, or 28.3% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 36,743 or 18.3% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County Tuesday, 33.1% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 17.6% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 16% have received one and 10.7% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 24.8% have received one and 15.8 % are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 20.8% have received one dose and 12.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 39% have received one dose and 24.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 29.6% have received one dose and 18.4% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 23.3% have received one dose and 13.9% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 24.9% have received one dose and 15.6% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 22.4% have received one dose and 15.3% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 29.5% have received one dose and 16.8% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 33.9% have received one dose and 22.4% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 34.6% have received one dose and 23.1% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 28.8% have received one and 19.3% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 19.6% have received one dose and 10% are fully vaccinated.

More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are headed to providers this week in Texas, the Department of State Health Services says, including more than 25,000 doses to vaccination hubs, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The agency is allocating more than a million doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties this week, the largest number to date, and is ordering 626,290 second doses for those already vaccinated.

Another 900,000 additional first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers, allocated directly by the federal government.

The state is allocating 14,700 doses next week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 10,470 doses are headed to clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in the region.

In Bell County, shipments of 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are headed to H-E-B Pharmacy No. 39 in Belton; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10392 in Belton; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10730 in Harker Heights; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 581 in Killeen; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10711 in Kilileen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11130 in Killeen; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado; Community Clinic at Santa Fe in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 182 in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 71 in Temple; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 06158 in Temple. Also, Metroplex Health System in Killeen is due to receive 400 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 400 doses of Moderna vaccine; Ascension Medical Group Texas in Temple is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 227 937 in Temple is due to receive 500 does of Moderna vaccine; Baylor Scott & White is due to receive 1,170 does Pfizer vaccine, and the Region 7 Office of the Department of State Health Services in Temple is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine and 1,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Bosque County, Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Coryell County, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 668 in Copperas Cove and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11237 in Copperas Cove, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 403 in Gatesville and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11724 in Gatesville are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Freestone County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 84 in Hamilton is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hill County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 036 in Whitney are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Leon County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 54 in Buffalo, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 26 in Jewett and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 75 in Normangee are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Limestone County, the Family Medicine Center in Groesbeck and Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck are each due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 476 in Mexia are each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County, Hewitt Drug in Hewitt is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Robinson is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy no. 557 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 64 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04606 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04607 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the McLennan County State Juvenile Corrections facility in Mart is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Milam County, the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 19 in Rockdale is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Mills County, the Family Practice Clinic of Mills County in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Navarro County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 238 in Corsicana are each due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Wilson Drug in Hearne is due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In San Saba County, the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in San Saba is due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported the death of Killeen man in his 70s Tuesday, raising the county’s death toll to 411, according to local data.

State data showed 398 deaths, an increase of two.

The health district reported 17 additional case of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 21,635.

At least 318 cases were active Tuesday and 2,0906 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,724 cases, an increase of 95.

The Temple ISD announced Tuesday it will offer only in-person instruction when the 2021-2022 school year starts this fall.

“It is critical for Temple ISD to get all students back in the classroom. Our data shows that in-person learning is a better educational delivery system for our students and we cannot ignore this. Remote learning was always considered a crisis response and never a permanent educational solution,” Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott said.

“Remote instruction has proven to be a far lesser option to in-person learning, in particular for our younger students,” he said.

Bell County commissioners have reached an agreement with the company Curative, which will set up a large sale vaccine site for first and second doses and will hire residents to operate it. The site should be in operation by mid to late April.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed six active cases and a total of 349 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 13 cases involving students and seven cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,647 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 805 involving students and 842 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed six cases across four campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 26 additional cases Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 26,262.

Of the total, 202 cases were active Tuesday, 25,610 residents have recovered, and 16 patients were hospitalized, two of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 450 deaths.

State data showed 462.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 128 active cases Tuesday, 124 involving students and four involving staff members. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,743 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 81 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed one active and a cumulative total of 351 cases, 270 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed three active cases across two campuses and 278 cases involving students, 293 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed seven cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed three cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Tuesday at Isbill Junior High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,788 confirmed and 259 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 6,864 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 84 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five cases across four campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving employees Tuesday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 11 inmates were restricted; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where four inmates were restricted and one was isolated; two cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and three cases involving inmates and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 27 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,836 confirmed and 184 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 2,002 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,094 confirmed and 604 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,593 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, at least 5,479 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,337 confirmed and 302 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,589 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,065 confirmed and 749 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,741 patients have recovered and 48 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 81 inmates were restricted.

Hamilton County had 703 confirmed and 53 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 726 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,735 confirmed cases and 680 probable cases. At least 4,235 patients have recovered and 104 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,789 confirmed and 329 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,056 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,254 confirmed and 344 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,532 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,392 confirmed and 1,077 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,448 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 624 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,653 confirmed cases Tuesday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,002 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 541 confirmed cases Tuesday and 255 probable cases. At least 776 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 26 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

